Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday, on behalf of the Telangana government, demanded sub-quotas for Backward Classes communities the proposed Women's reservation bill in parliament.

"They (Central govt) brought a proposal for delimitation. There's a plan to introduce Women's Reservation Bill alongside it. On behalf of the backward classes and the Telangana government, we demand that women's reservation should include a sub-quota for SCs, STs and BCs," the minister told ANI.

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Saying that the Centre is doing an injustice to Backward Classes women by not giving them representation in Parliament, the minister demanded that the caste census should happen first so figures for each population section are available.

"You do the caste census first. You say you do not have data for BC (backward classes). You are doing an injustice to women like this. This is not good. Today there is an injustice happened to them.... The central government should definitely not neglect this," the Telanagana minister said.

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The central government has proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 as part of its intention to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with 815 seats proposed to the states and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories, according to sources.

The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. The government intends to move a Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2029 in a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17,18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties to support the proposed amendment bill, expressing confidence that by 2029, women will have stronger representation and greater rights in legislative bodies.

"Let all political parties come together and advance this work concerning the rights of the country's sisters and daughters with a unanimous consensus," PM Modi said.

Opposition parties have expressed their concerns about the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that it will limit the representation of the southern states in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have also objected to the government's "rushing" of the bill before the general census. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)