New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As part of the Khelo India scheme, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has requested Union Minister for Labour, Employment, and Sports Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya to sanction special funds for the development of sports infrastructure at Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium in Telangana's Karimnagar district, a release said on Tuesday.

As per the release, former Karimnagar Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor Professor Umesh Kumar, who travelled to Delhi for the same purpose, accompanied Bandi Sanjay to meet Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and submitted a memorandum.

On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay said, "Karimnagar is one of the largest cities in Telangana, recognized for its excellence in education and sports. It is home to Satavahana University, which includes engineering, medical colleges, and other educational institutions. Karimnagar has gained special prominence in sports as well. Arjuna Awardee Madasu Srinivasa Rao hails from Karimnagar. Considering this, adequate funds should be sanctioned for the development of Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar under the Khelo India scheme or any other central government initiatives."

According to PRO, during the meeting, Sunil Rao and Bandi Sanjay detailed the existing sports facilities at Ambedkar Stadium.

"In 1986, 22.20 acres of land were allocated for this multipurpose sports stadium. Between 1998-2000, with financial support from MP LAD funds, Singareni Collieries, NTPC, and private organizations, development works such as leveling, galleries, and an 8-lane 400-meter athletics track were carried out. However, with the increasing number of athletes, many are suffering injuries due to the existing clay track," they expressed with concern.

Considering this, as part of the Ambedkar Stadium development, they requested the following: "An 8-lane synthetic athletics track should be installed in place of the current clay track. Additionally, floodlights should be set up to enable athletes to train at night. Furthermore, during competitions, the current open galleries are causing inconvenience to players and spectators due to lack of protection, so necessary canopy arrangements should be made."

They emphasized that these improvements would provide Karimnagar athletes with more opportunities to compete at national and international levels, bringing pride to the country, the release added. (ANI)

