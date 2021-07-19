Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at nine locations in five districts of Telangana in relation to the Dummugudem Explosives Maoists Case.

According to the investigation agency, the searches were held that Mahboob Nagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal at the premises of the accused persons in the case.

The accused in the case has been identified as Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, Gunji Vikram, Sura Saraiah, V Sathish, Vallepu Swamy and Trinadha Rao.

"The case was originally registered as FIR no. 17/2021 dated February 18 at Dummugudem police station in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem against eight accused persons including four Under Ground cadres of CPI, relating to seizure of explosive materials including 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 Gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire from the possession of accused Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah while they were transporting it to Hidma alias Mangu, Commander of PLGA 1st Battalion of CPI (Maoist), in Chhattisgarh. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-02/2021/NIA/HYD dated May 2 and taken up the investigation," the NIA said.

It said that during the searches conducted today, the NIA seized metal plates and pieces, iron pipes and circles/coins/billas suspected to be used for making IEDs and grenade launchers, various incriminating documents and explosive substances including slurry sticks and electric detonator.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)