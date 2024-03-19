Medak (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): A police constable was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a man, according to a police statement on Tuesday.

According to the police statement, the accused police constable, B. Surender, is posted in Medak Rural Police Station under Medak district and was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 from Kandula Ramu, a resident of Medak district for showing official favour to hand over his detained vehicle.

During the investigation, police came to know that earlier, the accused constable had demanded and accepted Rs 15,000 to release the complainant on bail.

The accused constable was subsequently arrested and produced before the court in Hyderabad. (ANI)

