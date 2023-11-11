Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi along with Karwan candidate Kausar Mohiuddin participated in door-to-door election campaigning in the Karwan assembly constituency on Saturday.

A sea of supporters and residents thronged the street to meet AIMIM president Owaisi as he campaigned door-to-door in the Karwan assembly.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Complete Ban on Polygamy, Registration of Live-in Relationship in State's UCC Draft, Say Reports.

Earlier on Friday in a campaign rally the AIMIM President took a dig at the BJP which had released a poster claiming that Owaisi was working for an electoral alliance between Congress and BRS.

"Someone told me that I have been made a 'Kazi' by putting my photo and it was shown that I am conducting the marriage of Congress and TRS...I then came to know that nothing was working by putting up PM Modi's photo in Telangana so they started using Asaduddin Owaisi's photo" Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Also Read | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Directs Circulation, Publication of Reports on Three Criminal Bills.

Earlier, AIMIM president Owaisi along with his brother and Assembly poll candidate from Chandrayangutta, Akbaruddin Owaisi, participated in a door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad on Friday.

The AIMIM President also attacked the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that by championing the caste census Rahul Gandhi would destory the Muslims.

"Backward Casts is different and the minorities are different. Article 30 in the Constitution is clear about the religious and linguistic minorities. How illiterate are these people? They are conspiring to take away the fundamental rights of Muslims. You are feeding those coming from Delhi with biryani, but they will snatch the land from underneath your feet," Owaisi alleged while speaking at the election rally.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30.

The counting of votes for Telangana, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)