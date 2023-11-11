New Delhi, November 11: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday directed the circulation and publication of 246th Report on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023', 247th Report on 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023', and 248th Report on 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023'. The reports were submitted by Brij Lal, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, on Friday.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11. These bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

While introducing the bills, Home Minister Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to the citizens. "British-era laws were made to strengthen and protect their rule and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice," he said.

"We (government) are going to bring changes in both these fundamental aspects. The soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to Indian citizens. The objective will not be to punish anyone but to give justice and in this process, punishment will be given where it is required to create a sense of prevention of crime," Shah stressed.

The Home Minister said that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, which will replace CrPC, will now have 533 sections. "A total of 160 sections have been changed, nine new sections have been added and nine sections have been repealed," he said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which will replace the IPC, will have 356 sections instead of the earlier 511 sections, the minister said, adding that 175 sections have been amended, 8 new sections have been added and 22 sections have been repealed.

