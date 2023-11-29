India News | Telangana Polls: ECI Suspends Three Police Officers for Dereliction of Duty

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Thursday suspended three police officers for dereliction of duties in connection with the seizure of Rs 18 lakh cash from Musheerabad.

ECI has suspended Jahangir Yadav, Inspector of Police, Musheerabad, A. Yadagiri, ACP, Chikkadpally and M. Venkateshwarlu, DCP, Central Zone.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Cash, Gold, Liquor and Freebies Worth Rs 745 Crore Seized a Day Before Polling.

According to a report by Sandeep Shandilya, Commission of Police to the State Nodal police observer, 16 notes of 500 rupees bundles, 2 cell phones and 1 chequebook were found in a car from Santosh Elite apartment in Musheerabad.

"The SHO has booked a case under 102 Cr.Pc against the unknown accused but the SHO should have applied sections 171(B) 171(e) and 188 IPC instead at 102 CrPC. It was a definite attempt to shield the real accused behind this crime. It can be easily inferred that the police officers have purposefully connived to screen the actual culprits and have not acted fairly," the report further said.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Man Killed for Objecting to Drunk Miscreants Forcibly Dancing With Women at Marriage Procession in Alamganj.

"All the three officers--SHO, ACP and DCP are recommended to be placed under suspension," it further added.

Meanwhile, with less than 12 hours to go for the Telangana Assembly polls, the Chief Electoral Officer for the state, Vikas Raj, on Wednesday said about 12,000 critical polling stations have been identified in the state where additional forces will be deployed.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the chief electoral officer said, "A total of 35,655 polling stations have been put together in Telangana. Also, conforming with the instructions of the Election Commission, we have also arranged model polling stations and all-women polling stations. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free polling tomorrow. We have also identified about 12,000 critical polling stations for which we have arranged the deployment of additional forces. Apart from central forces, there will also be micro-observers to ensure free and fair polling in the state. Areas declared as Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected will see the deployment of central forces in addition to state forces." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)