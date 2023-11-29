Patna, November 29: Objecting to unidentified miscreants dancing at a marriage ceremony proved deadly for a man when the accused shot him in Patna City’s Alamganj locality on Tuesday night. The miscreants were drunk and forcibly began dancing with the women in a marriage procession. When the victim identified as Prince Sinha objected to it, they shot him. The Patna police registered an FIR against unknown persons in Alamganj police station and are making efforts to identify them. Bihar Shocker: Man Killed for Stealing Cauliflower From Agricultural Field in East Champaran District, Accused Absconding.

“We were going towards the marriage venue with the Barat and the women were dancing before the band. Some miscreants who were drunk came there and started forcibly dancing with the women. As the women became uncomfortable, Prince spotted it and requested the accused to leave. They then started firing in the air which led to chaos. While the guests in the marriage party ran away, the assailants took Prince some distance away and shot him,” said Bharti Sinha, aunt of the deceased.

“The accused, after committing the crime, fled from the spot. We took Prince to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Ajay Kumar, uncle of the deceased. Bihar Bomb Blast: Six Children Sustain Injuries in Bomb Explosion in Begusarai (Watch Video).

The Alamganj police station SHO said that a FIR has been registered against unknown persons and efforts are on to identify them. The accused will be caught soon. Prince Sinha was a resident of Bajrangpuri locality in Patna. He is survived by his wife and two children. One of the children is just 3 years old.

