Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 257 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,57,376, while one more death took the fatality count to 3,870.

The number of active cases fell below the 6,000 mark and stood at 5,912.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 87 cases, followed by Rangareddy, Khammam and Warangal Urban with 18 each, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 33 districts, six--Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Nirmal recorded zero cases

A total of 58,335 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,44,84,337.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 409 people recuperating from the infection, taking the total to 6,47,594.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.51 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.51 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

