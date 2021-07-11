Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 465 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 6,31,683, while four more deaths took the toll to 3,729.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 70 cases, followed by Karimnagar (42) and Suryapet (33), a state government bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 869 people getting cured, taking the total number to 6,17,638.

The number of active cases stood at 10,316.

A total of 65,607 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,97,60,171.

The recovery rate and Case Fatality Rate was 97.77 per cent and 0.59 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.18 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI

