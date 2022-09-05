Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,35,196 so far.

Hyderabad district reported the most number of cases with 51.

A bulletin said 192 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,30,032 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.38 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,755 samples were tested today. The number of active cases were 1,053, the bulletin said.

