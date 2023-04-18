Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Three children and a woman accidentally drowned in a lake in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Boinpally village when the three children -- two boys, both aged 8, and a 11-year-old girl -- went for swimming in the lake but started drowning. Noticing it, a 28-year-old woman and mother of one of the boys tried to rescue them but she also drowned along with the children, they said.

Also Read | Korean Vlogger Molested in Jodhpur! Youth Flashes at Female Tourist in Rajasthan City; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

All the four bodies were recovered from the lake and investigations were on, an official at Narayanpet police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)