Warangal (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Amid the buzz over Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announcing his national party tomorrow, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari distributed liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal.

In a video, Srihari is seen distributing liquor bootles and chicken to the people who are waiting in a long queue for their turn. There are also large cutouts of TRS chief KCR and his son and minister KT Rama Rao where Srihari is distributing the chicken and liquor bottles.

Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao (KCR) can announce the national party on Wednesday. All preparations have also been made regarding this. Meanwhile, a shocking video of the TRS leader has surfaced. The new party has not been announced yet, even before TRS leader Rajnala Srihari was seen distributing liquor bottles and cock to the local people in Warangal.

According to the sources, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce his national party on the occasion of Dussehra.

TRS party's meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan, an official release from K.Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

So there are speculations that KCR, may reveal the details of his approach toward national politics after the meeting. It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital.

A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance".

KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level. He said that the Gujarat model failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative.

"Wait and watch for the CM KCR to announce the name of the National party," said Sreedhar Reddy.

On the other hand Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman and EX-MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".

"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman.BJP Rajyasabha MP Dr Lakshman also retaliated and stated, "In a democracy, any political party at the national level or state level, everybody has the right to start the National party."

"As KCR wants to start the National party on the occasion of Dussehra, I want to question KCR that whether the promises that were made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled, there is a lot of anger among the people of Telangana among all the group of people," he added. (ANI)

