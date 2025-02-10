Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): An unidentified person lost his life in a fire accident at the old Mandal Parishad Development (MPDO) office in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana.

As per the fire officials, the incident happened on Friday evening. Officials promptly reached the scene, controlled the fire, retrieved the charred body of the deceased and handed it over to the local police.

"A fire broke out in the old MPDO office yesterday evening hours. We immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. Unfortunately, we found an unidentified dead body at the scene, which we handed over to the local police. The police are currently investigating the matter," fire officials said.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained," they added.

In another incident, a major fire broke out at the cloth shop of Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers at Madina in Hyderabad during the early hours on Monday, a fire official from the Hyderabad control room said.

According to the official, the incident occurred around 2:00 am today, with eight fire vehicles deployed to the scene. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the official added.

"We received a fire call around 2:00 am reporting a fire outbreak at Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers, a cloth shop. Immediately, fire vehicles reached the spot, and we were still controlling the fire with eight vehicles. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined," the fire official said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

