Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): A case of murder came to light in Achampet on Friday, where a woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband. Nenawath Laxman, a resident of Maruthi Nagar, was found dead at his home on November 24 under suspicious circumstances, according to Achampet police.

Police investigation revealed that Laxman's wife, Padma, a government teacher, had been allegedly having an affair with another teacher, Gopi, for the past year. The police claimed that the two had planned to kill Laxman to continue their illicit relationship.

According to the police investigation, on the night of the murder, Laxman had consumed alcohol, leading to a scuffle with Padma. She called Gopi, and together they strangled Laxman to death using a lady's scarf.

The accused, Padma and Gopi, have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police official said, "Last month, on the 24th, a man named Nenawath Laxman, a native of Bollaram in Chandampet mandal, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Maruthi Nagar, Achampet. During the investigation, it was revealed that Laxman's wife, Padma, had been having an illicit relationship with Gopi, a government teacher, for the past year. The two had planned to kill Laxman, and on November 24, they executed their plan. After Laxman consumed alcohol, a scuffle broke out between him and Padma around 10 pm. Padma called her boyfriend Gopi, and together they strangled Laxman to death using a lady's scarf. Initially, we registered a suspicious death case and started an investigation. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody."

Further details are awaited.(ANI)

