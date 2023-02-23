Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) The condition of a woman post graduate medical student from Warangal in Telangana who allegedly attempted suicide continued to be critical on Thursday even as the State government assured thorough probe into the incident.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here to enquire about the condition of the student who was being given advanced treatment following multi organ failure.

"In view of continued deterioration of cardiac and pulmonary function ECMO was initiated and CRRT was initiated to support the kidney function," the hospital said in a bulletin.

The student's condition remains critical and all efforts are being made to maintain her vital functions under close supervision of multi-disciplinary team of specialist doctors, it said.

The Governor, a medical doctor by profession, visited the student and wished her a speedy recovery. "The probe should be in all directions," she said.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister T Harish Rao said the government would conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take steps against those responsible for the PG student's alleged suicide bid.

The Minister spoke to the parents of the student, an official release said.

Harish Rao, who directed the doctors to ensure advanced medical care to the student, was closely monitoring her condition by speaking to them, it said.

A health official said the student and her senior who is facing allegation of harassing her were counselled a few days ago and that it was not a case of ragging.

The woman student's father said he had complained to police after she expressed her anguish to him.

ABVP activists held a protest in Warangal "seeking justice" for the woman student.

The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on Wednesday reportedly after being harassed by a second year student in the same college, a male doctor, police had said.

The woman, who was on duty at the hospital, was found unconscious by the staff and doctors, and given initial treatment there.

She is suspected to have resorted to the act either by administering some drug orally or intravenous means, police said.

