Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): As many as ten people were killed on Friday after a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq after learning about the road accident, adding that he is in constant touch (with the authorities).

"Spoke to DC Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq, after learning about the tragic road accident in which a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma, leading to the loss of 10 lives. I'm in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The accident took place near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area.

The police, State Disaster Response Force, and civil Quick Response Team started a rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police said that a rescue operation was going on.

"A passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban reached the spot; rescue operation are going on," said an official of the J&K Police.

More details are awaited (ANI)

