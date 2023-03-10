Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tension unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly tore a religious poster and set it on fire on the eve of Holi, police said.

As the CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on the eve of Holi at Ram Nagar area under Gudhiyari police station limits, circulated, large numbers of people gathered in the locality and started demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Taking prompt action, a heavy posse of the police force was deployed at the area to avert any kind of untoward incident. Moreover, police also resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.

"On the eve of Holi, unidentified miscreants allegedly tore the poster of Lord Shiva (Hindu deity) and later, set it into 'Holika'. In this connection, police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants and launched a manhunt to nab them," Additional Superintendent of Police (West) D C Patel said.

The CCTV footage of the incident available to police is not so clear that the accused persons could be identified, said the officer, elaborating that soon the police will manage to identify the accused persons and nab them.

"Demanding the immediate arrest of miscreants, people in large numbers gathered following which an adequate police force led by senior officials was deployed at the locality to prevent any untoward incident, ASP Patel said.

"Currently, the situation is under control and the placement of police force will be continued in the area as a preventive measure, he added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

