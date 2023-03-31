Tension Prevails in Malvani After Clash Between Two Groups. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, March 31: Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Malvani area as two groups clashed with each other during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday night.

A man was reportedly injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

"Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in the Malvani area but the police handled it and the situation is under control," DCP Ajay Bansal said. Ram Navami 2023: Procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Despite Denial Amid Heavy Police Presence (See Pics and Video).

Maharashtra | Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in Malvani area but the police handled it & the situation is under control. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken & further probe is underway: Ajay Bansal, DCP… pic.twitter.com/KXMrNO3zLi — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, DCP Bansal said. "One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken," he added. Ram Navami 2023 Procession: Avoid Muslim Areas As Ramzan Is Going On, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The situation in the area was under control, said the official. Further probe is underway, police said.

