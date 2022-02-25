New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi's National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi to judicial custody, who was last week arrested for allegedly leaking secret documents to an Over Ground Worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

He was earlier sent to remand of seven days by the court.

The Special NIA judge Praveen Singh while sending IPS Negi for Judicial Custody, also sent human rights activist Khurram Parvez and two others arrested to the judicial custody in connection with the terror funding case.

The same court on the last date of hearing had allowed NIA to take custody of human rights activist Khurram Parvez and two others arrested in connection with a case filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including terror funding.

The court while allowed the NIA application said, "I am of the opinion that after the arrest of ADS Negi, certain new material which pertained to these accused needs to be scrutinized and at the same time connectivity of these accused with the said accused and the extent of the conspiracy inter use these accused needs to ascertain."

Court further said that apart from that the data which has been recently received from CERT-IN need to be put to the accused therefore, the custodial examination of the above named accused persons is essential. Accused Muneer Ahmad Chowdhary, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Khurram Parvez are remanded to police custody of NIA till application February 25, 2022.

NIA in its fresh application sought police custody of accused Muneer Ahmad Chowdhary, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Khurram Parvez and submitted that accused have been running a network of Over Ground workers of LeT and recruited persons across the various States of India. In pursuance to conspiracy, the accused are in contact with their foreign-based handlers and upon their directions are engaged in gathering intelligence on vital installations, security forces as well as identification of target locations for the launching of terrorist attacks.

NIA plea further stated that during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and incriminating documents/ materials and objects were seized.

The plea further submitted that based on the statements of witnesses and on analysis of seized digital devices, accused Arvind Digvijay Negi was arrested. It was further submitted that the investigation conducted so far has revealed that accused Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch, Khurram Parvaiz and Arvind Digvijay Negi are connected to each other.

It was further submitted that analysis of CERT-In examination report of Muneer Ahmad Kataria, certain official and sensitive documents related to NIA cases were found in the digital devices of Muneer Ahmad Kataria. Also a large number of suspicious transactions were found in the bank account statements of Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch and these evidences need to be confronted with the accused.

NIA further submitted that from analysis of CERT-In examination report of Arshid Ahmad Tonch revealed many photographs and videos of sensitive locations and also the movement of Army convoys etc. During analysis of extracted social media data and emails of accused Khurram, various incriminating chats related to the proscribed terrorist organization were found and the same need to be confronted with the accused.

It is further submitted that during the examination of Arvind Digvijay Negi, certain Facts were revealed and the same need to be confronted with other accused persons.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a former officer of the agency in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers network case. (ANI)

