Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) A terrorist was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, a police official said.

A pistol, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from the terrorist, the official said.

Based on a specific information, the terrorist was nabbed by a joint search party of the police and security forces from the outskirts of Doda town, the official added.

