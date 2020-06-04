India News | Terrorist Attack on Police Party in J-K's Kulgam, 1 Civilian Injured

Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 4 (ANI): One civilian was injured after a terrorist attack on a police party in south Kashmir's Kulgam, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

"One civilian injured after terrorists attacked a police party at Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation," police said.

More details are awaited, they added. (ANI)

