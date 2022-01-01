Srinagar, January 1: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Kashmir Zone Police's Tweet

One unidentified #terrorist killed in an #encounter at Jumagund area of #Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 1, 2022

"One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

