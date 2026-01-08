New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital inaugurated the "UMANG VATIKA - Sensory Garden", marking the launch of North India's first sensory garden established within a government healthcare institution. The initiative aims to promote sensory stimulation, emotional well-being and holistic development of children, with a special focus on those with neurodevelopmental needs, according to an official statement.

The Sensory Garden was inaugurated by Dr (Prof.) Sandeep Bansal, Director, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, in the presence of Dr Charu Bamba, Medical Superintendent, Dr Geetika Khanna, Principal, VMMC, and Dr Pradeep Debata, Head of the Department of Paediatrics.

UMANG VATIKA is envisioned as a therapeutic and child-friendly space that complements medical care by addressing emotional and psychological needs alongside physical treatment. Designed to support sensory integration and emotional regulation, the garden is expected to play a key role in therapy and rehabilitation for children visiting the hospital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. (Prof.) Sandeep Bansal said the launch of UMANG VATIKA was a "proud and meaningful moment" for the institution. He noted that being the first sensory garden of its kind in a government institution in North India reflects VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital's commitment to inclusive, compassionate and child-centric healthcare.

"Hospitals must heal not only the body but also nurture the emotional and psychological well-being of children, especially those with neurodevelopmental challenges," he said, adding that such spaces significantly complement medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The project stands as an example of an effective Public-Private Partnership. UMANG VATIKA was conceptualised and implemented by ASTHA, with financial partnership from R Squared Foundation. The project was executed by CPWD in coordination with Safdarjung Hospital, while design inputs were provided by KILIKILI. The Paediatric Neurology Division of VMMC and SJH acted as the strategic facilitator for the initiative.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Associate Medical Superintendents Dr Rekha Tirki, Dr Tilak Raj and Dr R.P. Saini, along with Ashok Pal (DDA), Kailash Pal (ONS), members of the CSR team, Dr Rachna Sehgal, In-charge, Paediatric Neurology Division, and faculty and staff of the hospital.

Hospital authorities said UMANG VATIKA symbolises hope, care and compassion, reinforcing VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital's ongoing commitment to inclusive and humane healthcare for children. (ANI)

