New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Testing is the key to disease containment and reducing mortality and improving outcomes, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog said, "Number of COVID-19 tests per day has gone up to 9 lakh per day which is remarkable. Testing is the key to disease containment and reducing mortality and improving outcomes."

He cautioned about the carelessness and said that the challenge has not subsided yet.

"The death rate is steadily decreasing but there is no need to be careless. We have to be vigilant. Today our grip has been strengthened, but the challenge has not subsided yet," Paul said.

He said that as far as vaccines are concerned, Prime Minister had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that three vaccines are being developed in India and are in different stages. "One of them will enter phase three trial today or tomorrow. The other two are in phase one and two of trials," Paul added.

On being asked about the post-COVID-19 symptoms in recovered people, he said, "A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific and medical communities are monitoring the issue. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes right now are not dangerous."

"As we understand it, we'll use treatment modalities available with us. It's an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it," Paul added.

On the availability of the vaccine Dr Paul said that information will imparted when there is progress in the matter.

"It is difficult to say anything on the corona vaccine right now. This is a scientific process. Information will be given as it progresses," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours while the number of people recovered has now gone up to about two million.

"A total of 8,99,864 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Recovered patients are more than 19.70 lakh and 25 per cent of cases are active cases," Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Health Ministry said. (ANI)

