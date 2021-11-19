Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,74,318, while one more death took the toll to 979.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continued to account for the most number of cases with 48, followed by Ranga Reddy (16) and Karimnagar (11).

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 173 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the total number till date to 6,66,682, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 3,657.

A total of 31,054 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,82,25,241.

The samples tested per million population was 7,58,335.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.86 per cent.

