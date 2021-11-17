Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday logged 148 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,74,037, while the toll rose to 3,977 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 52, followed by Warangal Urban (13) and Medchal Malkajgiri (10) , a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries (172) outnumbered fresh cases, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,66,348.

The number of active cases now was 3,712, the bulletin said.

It said 35,921 samples were tested today, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,81,58,528.

The samples tested per million population was 7,56,542.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.85 per cent.

