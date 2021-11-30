Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday reported 196 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,75,994, while the death toll rose to 3,992 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (20) and Ranga Reddy (15) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

It said 184 people recovered from the infectious disease on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,68,411.

The number of active cases was 3,591, the bulletin said.

It said 38,615 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,85,82,926.

The samples tested per million population was 7,67,945.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said the state government is strengthening the mechanism at the international airport here as part of measures to deal with the threat of new COVID-19 'Omicron' variant.

He said RT-PCR tests would be conducted for passengers arriving from the 12 countries which have been declared "at risk" by the Centre from Tuesday midnight.

Those who test positive would be shifted to the government institutional isolation centre at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city, he said. Those testing negative would be allowed home quarantine.

On Monday, 41 passengers arrived from the "at risk" 12 countries and none of them tested positive in RT-PCR tests, he said.

He stressed on the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination in the fight against the virus.

