Hyderabad (Telangana), Oct 18 (PTI): The Election Commission has directed that the implementation of the Telangana government's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme be stopped in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the October 30 bypoll is over, officials sources said on Monday.

Also Read | Mobile Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Kashmir Valley as Precautionary Measure.

The Commission's instructions in this regard have been communicated by the State Chief Electoral Officer's office here to the district officials who are conducting the election, the sources said.

The State government is presently implementing the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad and a few other places in the State.

Also Read | OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Under the flagship Dalit welfare scheme, Rs 10 lakh is provided to each beneficiary to start a business of his/her choice so that the beneficiary can emerge out of poverty.

The bypoll has been necessitated in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender following his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has quit the TRS and joined the BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)