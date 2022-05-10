Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) An Indian student from Telangana is feared drowned in a water body in Germany and the state government on Tuesday urged the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Berlin to take steps to trace him.

The office of the state Chief Secretary has sent a communication to the Indian Embassy and the External Affairs Ministry to trace the student Akhil Kadari, his family sources said.

Kadari's sister has sought the help of Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Twitter in tracing her brother and Rama Rao promised to do his best.

Kadari (25), who is pursuing Masters in chemical and energy engineering at Magdeburg in Germany, is feared to have drowned during a boat ride on May 8, the sources said.

Kadari had gone to Germany in 2018, the sources added.

