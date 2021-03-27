Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) There need not be any fear over the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana as the state government has taken up measures to check the spread.

However, the citizens should follow precautions and also take the vaccine without hesitancy, state health officials said on Saturday.

The total number COVID-19 tests conducted rose to more than one crore, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

"Nobody needs to have any fear or worry about the second wave. The Telangana government's Health Department has made rrangements (to deal with the situation)," he said.

"As cases are rising in neighbouring states, we have stepped up border surveillance. Mobile teams have been put in place there. Health screening is on and tests are also being conducted," he told reporters here.

He said urban areas with alarge population like Hyderabad, Medchal-Rangareddy district here and Warangal are under special focus with surveillance being intensified.

Testing, tracing and treatment are on continuously, he said.

Hospital preparedness has been enhanced with infrastructure, equipment, medicines and human resources, he said.

The official said about 400 to 500 cases are being reported out of 50,000-60,000 samples tested per day.

The total number of samples tested cumulatively in the state was 99,61,154 till Friday and it crossed one crore with 50,000 tests carried out today, he said.

He said there should not be any lowering of guard against the virus and that precautions like wearing of masking and social distancing should be followed.

There need not be any misconception about the vaccines which are safe, he said.

He said an 80-year-old man got infected after taking a vaccine but he experienced only mild symptoms. Though the available vaccines do not have 100 per cent efficacy, they are still useful, he said. The vaccine wastage is only 0.7 per cent, he said.

