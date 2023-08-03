Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) The Central team that visited the flood-hit areas in Telangana on Thursday met state Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari here.

The team visited the rain-hit places in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts from August 1 to 3.

The team leader told the Chief Secretary that roads and bridges suffered damage due to the rains in five districts, an official release said.

He further said paddy and cotton crops were badly hit due to the heavy rains.

The Chief Secretary said the Central team's proposals for prevention of disasters would be examined, the release said.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

