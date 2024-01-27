Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Women students of the Osmania University's PG hostel at Secunderabad here protested on Saturday after a miscreant entered the premises and allegedly looked from the ventilator of a bathroom in the building.

The intruder, who was caught by the students following the incident late on Friday night, was arrested and sent to jail, police said.

A case under Section 354 C of IPC (voyeurism) and also for trespass was registered following a complaint made by a female student.

Srikant, the 35-year-old accused, was found to be a former water tanker driver in an office of the Hyderabad water works nearby, they said. Police reached the spot after receiving a call on '100'.

The girl students alleged that the accused was accompanied by two more persons. It will be verified by questioning the arrested person after taking him into police custody, they said. About 260 women students stay in the hostel building.

The students held a protest in the morning over the incident.

The university Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder, accompanied by university officials, visited University PG College in Secunderabad and assured that action would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

It was announced that security personnel, comprising two men and an equal number of women, would be appointed soon to ensure the safety of female students, a release said.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that steps would be taken to construct a 10-feet-high wall around the dormitory for the safety of female students.

He promised to set up CCTV cameras and resolve issues in the mess and dormitories as soon as possible, it added.

Meanwhile, opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that the incident is an example that the security of female students is becoming unsafe during the Congress rule. She demanded on X that the government take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

