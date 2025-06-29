Thane, June 29 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed to an association of recognised schools not to launch an agitation against unauthorised schools, emphasising that students' educational rights were paramount.

The civic body's Education Officer Kamalakant Mhetre has said in a release that no institution or school can deprive students of their fundamental educational rights granted under the Right to Education Act.

TMC's appeal comes amid the threat of an agitation by the Maharashtra English School Association (MESTA) against unauthorised schools in the city.

According to the release, 19,708 students are currently enrolled in 81 unauthorised schools within the jurisdiction of TMC.

The corporation said it has formed nine teams to coordinate with all recognised schools that have agreed to provide a concession in their fees for these students.

Besides, the TMC is also trying to take further legal action against the unauthorised schools and adopting a host of actions against them, including publishing their names in local newspapers, disconnecting the water supply, imposing fines and filing cases, the release said.

Citing the steps, Mhetre appealed to the MESTA not to proceed with its agitation and instead cooperate with the civic administration.

The release said the matter has also reached the judiciary, with the MESTA moving the Bombay High Court. The TMC submitted an affidavit in this connection to the High Court on January 30, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)