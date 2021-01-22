Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) With the addition of 286 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,50,693, an official said on Friday.

The virus claimed the lives of seven more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,074,, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.42 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,40,879 patients have recuperated from the infection, showing a recovery rate of 96.08 per cent, the official said.

There are 3,740 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 tally stood at 44,937 and the death toll at 1,196, another official said.

