Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) With the addition of 139 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,68,042, while two more deaths raised the toll to 11,564, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Amazon To Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards in the UK From January 19, 2022; Here's Why.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Wednesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.03 per cent.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Give Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ in Jhansi Tomorrow.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,366, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)