Thane, May 21 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 1,137 to reach 5,05,837, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With COVIDthe virus claiming the lives of 59 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 8,707.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.72 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,05,611, while the death toll has reached 1,936, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)