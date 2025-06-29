India News | Thane Fruit Seller Held for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old fruit seller for illegally possessing two country-made pistols in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-extortion cell raided the man's premises at Bandarpada locality in Kalyan area on June 25, assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale said.

Also Read | Puri Stampede: 3 Killed, 50 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out Near Shree Gundicha Temple During Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha (Watch Videos).

The police seized two country-made pistols and a live cartridge, valued at Rs 1.05 lakh, from the fruit seller, who had two previous criminal cases against him, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, registered at Khadakpada police station here, he said.

The accused was arrested and a fresh case was registered against him under provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl in Bulandshahr After She Goes To Fetch Water, Arrested.

The police were probing from where the accused got the firearms and to whom he planned to sell them, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)