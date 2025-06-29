Puri, June 29: At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday, a senior official said. The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said. Puri: Stampede-Like Situation Near Shri Gundicha Temple During Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, 3 Dead (Watch Videos).

Stampede Breaks Out Near Shree Gundicha Temple

Late night Stampede in puri in front of #rath the scene was terrifying & heart wrenching. people were running over resting people on #sharadhaBali. Mothers were crying for their children, senior citizen lying on ground & blood shed.FAILURE OF TEMPLE AUTHORITY @CMO_Odisha @otvnews pic.twitter.com/n8ZoSExvAy — Deepankar Swain (@SwainDeepankar) June 29, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Tragedy strikes at #JagannathRathYatra in Puri, Odisha — 3 people have died and at least 10 injured in a stampede near Gundicha Temple. What was meant to be a sacred celebration turned into chaos. 💔 Heartfelt prayers for the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/nNC43uSw35 — Sarcasm Scoop (@sarcasm_scoop) June 29, 2025

The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.

