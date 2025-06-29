Bulandshahr, June 29: A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of June 17 when the girl had gone to fetch water near her house. The accused, a resident of the same village, allegedly raped her, police said. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for ‘Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men’, Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

In the police complaint, the girl's father said that following the incident, he called the accused's father. However, he allegedly threatened to kill the survivor and abused him on the call, police said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and his father. Circle Officer (Khurja) Poornima Singh said the juvenile offender has been sent to a correctional home, and efforts are on to nab his father.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.