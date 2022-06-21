Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) With the addition of 526 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,20,259, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,898 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

For the last few days, the district was reporting over 800 new cases of the viral infection every day, as per official data.

