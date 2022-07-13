Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,31,747, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the new cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 1,920 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Tuesday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,915. The COVID-19 recovery count in Thane has reached 7,17,743, the official added.

