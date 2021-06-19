Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) The coronavirus case count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew by 417 to reach 5,27,400, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

With the virus claiming 13 lives during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,462.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 1.98 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally has reached 1,14,584, while the death toll is 2,464, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)