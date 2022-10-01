Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 45 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection tally to 7,45,049, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, and there are now 340 active cases in the district, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, Thane's death toll remained unchanged at 11,962, the official said, adding that recovery count has gone up to 7,33,470.

