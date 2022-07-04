Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) As many as 472 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,29,440, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | Twitter Banned Over 46K Bad Accounts in India in May 2022: Report.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 4,724 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hearing To Resume Today in Varanasi Court.

One death was also reported on Sunday, raising the toll to 11,909. The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,12,716, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)