Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) Five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,164, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 165 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,790, he added.

