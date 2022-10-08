Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) With the addition of 51 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,45,334, a health official said on Saturday.

With these cases reported on Friday, there are now 292 active cases in the district.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 and the count of recoveries has reached 7,33,797, he added.

