Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,159, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 229 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district stood at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,35,680, he added.

