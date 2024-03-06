Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) A scrap godown was gutted in a fire in Kalwa township in Thane district on Wednesday evening which destroyed stored furniture, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that triggered small explosions, said Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

As a precautionary measure, residents of an adjacent seven-storey building were evacuated, he said, adding that window panes of some flats were damaged in explosions.

Four fire engines carried out fire-fighting operations and brought the blaze under control after around three hours at 9 pm.

The fire spread due to the stored furniture and garbage lying in the open plot, the official said.

The cause of the blaze is not known, Tadvi added.

