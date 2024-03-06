A massive fire erupted in Maharashtra today, March 6. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in a scrap yard in Kadegaon, Thane-Kalwa area. A 27-second video clip of the video shows black smoke covering the skies as the fire spreads through the scrap yard in Kadegaon. Thane Fire: Six Goats Killed, Man Narrowly Escapes as Accommodation Container Catches Fire in Retibunder.

Massive Blaze in Thane Area

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a scrap yard in Kadegaon, Thane-Kalwa area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/5xldizb0Nj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

